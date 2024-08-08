Christopher Marvell exhibiting for Arundel Gallery Trail

Crow by Christopher Marvell

Alongside modern Victorian photography by Elizabeth Zeschin, Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery will be showing bronze figurative sculpture by Christopher Marvell for their 2024 Gallery Trail exhibition at Venue 13, The Crypt Gallery, Ford Road, Arundel, BN18 9EA.

James Stewart, curator at Zimmer Stewart Gallery, said: “Christopher Marvell is passionate about sculpture and makes both large and small bronzes in editions of just five to seven. He enjoys the physical work and atmosphere of the foundry. The process of working from drawings and maquettes means that he is never quite sure how the finished piece will look.

“Marvell's subjects include figures, heads/busts, animals and birds. The sculptures present themselves as seemingly blunt facts, but on deeper reflection they initiate a subtle dialogue that encourages the viewer to consider not only the relationship between human and animal, but also between the human/animal archetype and the human/animal condition itself. Somehow, his animals do not contain individual character, but rather they suggest the character of their species as distilled through human convention and consciousness.”

Christopher Marvell said: "Walking daily through the landscapes around the studios gives a constant focus for what I am trying to make. My sculptures have a quiet English-based quality of man and nature in the way that we hear countryside through Britton or Vaughan Williams.

“It is the business of observing acutely and recording – of searching for the line and shape and images. You have to make art from what you know about – a celebration of locality.”

His sculptures are in public and private collections in the UK, USA, France Spain and Germany. He exhibits widely, mostly in St Ives and London, and sometimes with his wife, painter Elaine Pamphilon.

The Arundel Gallery Trail, part of the Arundel Festival, runs from August 17-26, 12-5 daily, an artists and makers open houses event. A free trail guide and map are available from many outlets in the town and from all the venues. Free entry.