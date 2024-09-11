Churches open for Sussex events this weekend

The Sussex Historic Churches Trust (SHCT) is gearing up for its flagship annual event, Ride and Stride, coinciding with Heritage Open Days this Saturday, 14th September 2024. This beloved event raises crucial funds for church repairs and restorations across Sussex and offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the county's rich pastoral heritage and stunning landscapes.

How It Works

Participants can walk, cycle, or even ride horseback between churches across Sussex. The event is open to all, with no restrictions on mode of travel. Many churches will open their doors to welcome visitors, providing a rare chance to explore these historic buildings.

Community Involvement

Several parishes are organising creative initiatives to boost participation:

Wadhurst:

Partnering with local retirement and nursing homes for sponsored laps

Organising a Community Fun Run, Walk, and Toddle at Uplands Academy

Ardingly:

St Peter's Church sponsoring participants and welcoming visitors

Graffham with Woolavington:

Opening doors to support the event that previously donated £5,000 for roof repairs at St Giles

Bodle Street Green:

St John the Evangelist offering refreshments to visitors

Madehurst:

St Mary Magdalen Church is open and participating after receiving a £5,000 grant from SHCT

Lewes:

St Anne’s Lewes will be open as a checkpoint for all riders and striders taking in churches in Lewes

Peasmarsh

All Saints Church Beckley will be open all day with hot and cold drinks and biscuits available. You will get a friendly welcome, with an invite to relax in the beautiful Church before you go on to your next stop.

Impact and Importance

The SHCT plays a vital role in preserving Sussex's church heritage by:

Supporting urgent repairs and restorations

Distributing funds raised from the Ride and Stride event

Helping maintain historic churches, chapels, and meeting-houses across the county

How to Participate

Plan your route using the SHCT website or A Church Near You Get sponsored for your journey Enjoy exploring Sussex's beautiful churches and landscapes

By taking part, you'll not only enjoy a day out in Sussex's picturesque countryside but also contribute to the preservation of its irreplaceable church heritage.

Visit A Church Near You to find out what your local church is doing.

You can find a number of churches open during the Heritage Open Days. These Include churches in Brighton, Hove and Lewes. Take a look here