Churches open for Sussex events this weekend
How It Works
Participants can walk, cycle, or even ride horseback between churches across Sussex. The event is open to all, with no restrictions on mode of travel. Many churches will open their doors to welcome visitors, providing a rare chance to explore these historic buildings.
Community Involvement
Several parishes are organising creative initiatives to boost participation:
Wadhurst:
- Partnering with local retirement and nursing homes for sponsored laps
- Organising a Community Fun Run, Walk, and Toddle at Uplands Academy
Ardingly:
- St Peter's Church sponsoring participants and welcoming visitors
Graffham with Woolavington:
- Opening doors to support the event that previously donated £5,000 for roof repairs at St Giles
Bodle Street Green:
- St John the Evangelist offering refreshments to visitors
Madehurst:
- St Mary Magdalen Church is open and participating after receiving a £5,000 grant from SHCT
Lewes:
- St Anne’s Lewes will be open as a checkpoint for all riders and striders taking in churches in Lewes
Peasmarsh
-
All Saints Church Beckley will be open all day with hot and cold drinks and biscuits available. You will get a friendly welcome, with an invite to relax in the beautiful Church before you go on to your next stop.
Impact and Importance
The SHCT plays a vital role in preserving Sussex's church heritage by:
- Supporting urgent repairs and restorations
- Distributing funds raised from the Ride and Stride event
- Helping maintain historic churches, chapels, and meeting-houses across the county
How to Participate
- Plan your route using the SHCT website or A Church Near You
- Get sponsored for your journey
- Enjoy exploring Sussex's beautiful churches and landscapes
By taking part, you'll not only enjoy a day out in Sussex's picturesque countryside but also contribute to the preservation of its irreplaceable church heritage.
Visit A Church Near You to find out what your local church is doing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.