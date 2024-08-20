CINEMA REVIEW: Alien: Romulus - hardly needed and hugely questionable

Cailee Spaeny stars in the seventh installment in the Alien franchise

Alien: Romulus (15), (119 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

There’s something utterly ghastly at the heart of the new Alien film, and sadly for the film it isn’t the movie’s endless stream of squealing, screeching, snarly, sharp-toothed beasties. No, it’s the decision to recreate digitally the late Ian Holm who was so high impact in the very first Alien film. Presumably it’s all about establishing the credentials of yet another film in the franchise. But the result is both distasteful and hugely questionable. Making it all rather worse is the fact that Rook really is half the man he used to be. Literally. Rook is missing below the waist, turning him into some kind of desk-top doll which is perched on the nearest surface available when he isn’t pontificating from a screen.

Of course, it’s terribly clever what the film-makers have done here, but just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should. The cleverness counts for nothing beside the sheer queasiness the digitalisation induces. You just hope that this kind of thing doesn’t somehow become acceptable. It leaves you worrying what on earth they will attempt next. It’s disrespectful and ghoulish.

And in a way Holm’s posthumous presence echoes the problem underlying the whole film. Surely the best tribute to Alien, truly a ground-breaking shocking film when it came out in 1979, would simply be to let it stand in all its glory rather than attempt to riff off the back of it forever more. The best tribute would be to attempt to create something just as daring, just as striking, just as new for today. The worst tribute is to rip it off – especially with the unknowing digital help of an actor who died more than four years ago.

There are other problems besides. The gist is that a bunch of youngsters are trying to escape a grim mining colony light years from earth where a mysterious company keeps refusing their right to decamp. So they decamp of their own accord, flying off with ludicrous ease to a decommissioned floating spaceship which they hope will help them rediscover their freedom somewhere else more favourable.

Sadly for them, they quickly discover that they are not alone on the spaceship. Quite apart from half of Rook, there is an unending supply of aliens, mostly determined to sit on their faces and slither down their throats. The doomed party are just that little bit too interchangeable for us ever to get truly invested in their fates. And the fact that more or less the entire film is played out in semi-darkness doesn’t help. It becomes relentless and repetitive. Every new frying pan they tumble into comes complete with a fresh attendant fire ready to catch them.

Cailee Spaeny is excellent in the role of Rain, but David Jonsson as her artificial human is way too annoying. He’s OK as nice Andy, there to protect her, but once on the spaceship, he gets rebooted to become nasty Andy. As both, his main function seems to be to act bizarrely and spout impenetrable pseudo-science in a bored monotone – hardly a creation likely to spring this film to life.