CINEMA REVIEW: Babes lacks the laughs and falls flat on the big screen

The biggest problem with Babes is that it’s so very obviously convinced it is utterly hilarious. It isn’t. In fact, it really, really isn’t.

It is one of those films that believe that grossness is in itself funny. The point is that it can be if cleverly delivered. But it really isn’t terribly cleverly delivered here.

The result is a film which far outstays its welcome despite a fairly modest running time – and a film which fails to nail all the eternal human truths it’s convinced it’s stacking up nicely.

From co-writers Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz and directed by Pamela Adlon, it’s the tale inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau) who have now reached rather different points in their lives – only to find their lives suddenly and unexpectedly converging again.

Dawn is happily married and has already got one child when she doubles her offspring, the cue for much girly bonding with best mate Eden who’s clearly not got any intention of following suit. She’s enjoying her freedom too much as a single person to do anything quite so silly. And to prove it, she goes off on a one-night stand… and promptly gets pregnant.

In one of the more bizarre and yet strangely convenient plot twists of the night, her lover promptly dies, leaving Eden as a single mum more or less from the moment of conception. Which is when Dawn and Eden really ought to have been drawn together. Except they are not.

The bulk of the film is them niggling, falling out, getting back together again and then having yet another misunderstanding – which would have been OK as a storyline if they had been characters that you could actually invest in emotionally. Fatal for the film is the fact that for most viewers, the only real point of interest is trying to work out which one of the two is actually the more annoying. You’ll probably conclude that they are both equally so – and are therefore perfectly suited to one another if only they could realise it themselves.

There are certainly some touching moments, scenes which are almost endearing, but they are far outweighed by a grossness which fails to be funny and a general mouthiness which fails to convince as a sparky relationship of mutual dependence which is simply going through a rough patch. Even when they are chatting happily, the women barely have a conversation which rings remotely true. It’s all aimed at showing us what quirky, human and heartfelt creatures they are. Which they aren’t. They are frankly both a bit tedious.

Maybe the ending perks up a little but the path the story is taking is pretty predictable. Babes is trying to do for motherhood what Bridesmaids did so hilariously for well, bridesmaids. It fails on every front as one of the weakest summers for cinema in years continues on its laboured progress.

Which is a huge shame. Never have cinemas so much needed the decent films which they simply aren’t getting this year.