Cinema review: The Outrun, a beautiful, haunting film with a genuine hint of magic

The Outrun (15), (117 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

The Outrun is a beautiful film which demands patience and richly rewards it, a slow-burner which ultimately wraps you right around its little finger.

Based on the best-selling memoir by Amy Liptrot, it’s the tale of a young woman’s return to the wilds of the Orkneys after her drinking veers disastrously out of control in London, a city as wild as her behaviour was becoming.

But what makes it so absorbing is that while it unfolds in the present, everything is intercut with multiple time lines from the past, from the difficulties of 29-year-old Rona’s growing up with a bipolar father and a mother who has turned perhaps excessively to religion as a way of coping; all mixed in with images and memories of Rona’s descent into alcoholism, the fun party girl who soon starts to seem something infinitely more tragic as the boyfriend she adores is forced away. And in the mix too we have got her first faltering steps towards recovery as she accepts the inevitable, that she desperately needs help – a moment which in so many ways underlines her loneliness.

It's a superb performance from Saoirse Ronan as we flit between different time frames, different locations, different hair colours and different points on her decline and acceptance. All the emotions are there from denial to fury, angrily accusing her concerned boyfriend of trying to control her.

In the present, in the Orkneys, Rona is flitting between her dad and mum, Andrew and Annie (great work from Stephen Dillane and Saskia Reeves), uneasy with both, unsure whether she’s making any progress at all, suspecting devastatingly that she simply can’t be happy sober. But then slowly, very slowly, the natural world starts to work its magic. She’s drawn to an RSPB group and through them starts gradually to reconnect; a kindly shopkeeper offers both recognition and encouragement.

At times, it’s all perhaps just a little too leisurely, but the wild landscapes are phenomenal as Rona, seeking further isolation, begins to suggest that there might just be a corner she can turn. The film’s final moment is sublime, bringing everything together in an instant which lifts the soul.

Dillane and Reeves in their different ways give huge added depth to it all, her father prone to relapse and her mother clinging to her faith. But there is kindness too. And there are hints of horror. Amid the memories we see Rona beaten and battered, being interviewed. Finally we get an insight into the absolute terror she has endured – the moment she realises that something has to change.

Ronan’s is a mesmerising performance, embodying all the wisdom of the kindly shopkeeper: it’s never going to be easy, but it might just start to get a little less hard. And sure enough, hope and strength start to return, taking us step by step towards that magical final moment. It’s difficult to think of any film which ends more poignantly or powerfully than this one. Director Nora Fingscheidt has created something very special here.