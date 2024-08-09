CINEMA REVIEW: Trap - remarkably silly, surprisingly gripping

Josh Hartnett in Trap | Warner Bros

Trap is surely the silliest M Night Shayamalan movie so far, a film which heaps up implausibility after implausibility.

But once you realise that the daftness really doesn’t matter and just go with the flow, it turns out to be a surprisingly effective thriller which twists and turns endlessly, with a terrific central performance from Josh Hartnett as the embarrassing dad who quickly turns out to be the horribly sinister dad. Hartnett is terrific at unleashing a sickly smile which radiates nothing but menace – just as you’d expect from a dad who turns out to be the grisly serial killer The Butcher.

Very very loosely based on a true story (in which the US Marshals Service sent more than 3,000 invitations to crims across Washington DC trying to trick them into believing they’d won tickets to see the Washington Redskins), Trap sees killer dad Cooper (Hartnett) taking his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to an afternoon concert by superstar singer Lady Raven (played by director’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan).

And in truth there’s too much of Saleka singing, the whole thing seeming far too much of an indulgence from her dad. But more importantly, Cooper is starting to cotton onto the fact that there is a quite extraordinary police presence at the gig, cops almost outnumbering the fans.

And this is where the implausibilities start. Cooper far too easily gets a merch seller to explain to him that it is all a sting set up to catch The Butcher after a tip-off that he would be attending. At least they got that bit right.

And far too easily Cooper manages to nick an electronic back-stage pass and a police radio after eavesdropping at a police briefing (wouldn’t they have done all the briefing they needed by now?)

But it gives him access to everything the police are up to during this weirdest of concerts, one which keeps stopping for different stage set-ups and one during which more people seem to be wandering around the stadium concourses than are wetting themselves screaming in their seats. Most improbable of all, though, is that the entire FBI operation is being directed by 78-year-old Hayley Mills, being terribly British as she mutters instructions into her radio. She’s a terrific actress, of course, but seriously, this is the weirdest bit of casting ever.

Yet somehow M Night Shayamalan more or less pulls it off, the film genuinely, consistently tense as The Butcher somehow always manages to stay just one step ahead of the thousands of cops searching for him.

Oddly, the whole thing moves, in the second half, to Cooper’s home, with Lady Raven, once cornered, proving an admirable opponent, playing Cooper at his own game. Again, the improbabilities pile up, but again, just tell yourself they don’t matter.

Far better just to enjoy the film – and indeed Hartnett’s performance, increasingly resourceful, never more than a moment away from that evil smirking smile.

He’s an effective, chilling creation – and pretty much gets the film over the line, though credit too to Ariel Donoghue for a truly engaging performance as his daughter. She dances on stage with her superstar hero and then discovers her dad is a serial killer. It’s quite some day she’s having here.