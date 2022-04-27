Circus Pazaz comes to Midhurst

On May 22, Circus Pazaz will be hosting three shows at Easebourne Primary School in aid of its Forest School at 12.15pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

Clowns Zaz and Tilly Twist will be hosting the event for all goers with their act including acrobatics, juggling, hula hooping & Cowboy whip cracking, comedy ring leaders and more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshments, balloons and face painting will be available to buy before the shows.

The shows will last approximately 50 minutes and there will be free parking at Easebourne Primary School.