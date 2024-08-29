Classic comedy thriller Deathtrap on the Wick Theatre stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wick Theatre Company are bringing the classic comedy thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin to the Barn Theatre stage in September, directed by Julian Batstone.

They are promising a “play that has more twists and turns than a labyrinth and a moving maze put together.”

Deathtrap runs from Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 14 at 7.45 each evening. Book through the Wick Theatre website: www.wicktheatre.co.uk or Ticket Source 0333 666 3366.

In the play, a famous but washed-up playwright Sidney Bruhl is sent a script from a student of his, Clifford Anderson, called Deathtrap which is a sure-fire success. Clifford wants mentoring and support from Sydney but Sydney starts hatching the idea that he could kill Clifford and steal the play for himself. Sydney’s wife Myra hopes he is joking but when Clifford turns up at the house things take a sinister turn… or do they?

Deathtrap – pic by Miles Davies Photography

Add in the famous eccentric Dutch psychic Helga ten Dorp, their neighbour, who interferes as well as warns, plus Sydney’s lawyer and friend Porter Milgrim who brings his own agenda – and you have all the characters for a superb thriller with dry wit and laugh-out loud moments, says director Julian.

“’Deathtrap is an absolute classic, along the lines of Sleuth and even The Mousetrap.

"When I read the play, I kept trying to work out who was telling the truth and what was really going on – and I know audiences will have great fun trying to work it out.”

Julian says he chose the play “because it always keeps you guessing. At the end, you realise the play they’ve been talking about the whole time is the one you’re watching, which is brilliant!

“Ira Levin was a famous American novelist, with an incredible collection of classics to his name, many of which have been made into films.

"These include Rosemary's Baby, The Stepford Wives and The Boys from Brazil which is as varied a collection of incredible stories as is possible to have. Deathtrap is his most famous play and holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller on Broadway. The famous film version starred Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve. Among famous fans of Ira Levin, Stephen King has called him a marvel of plotting.

“I can’t wait to bring this brilliant play to the Barn stage in September.

"And I’m really pleased that it will also be our Brighton & Hove Arts Council Awards entry this year. I’m working with a brilliant cast and crew, and I know this will be amazing.”

Cast list: Sidney Bruhl – Guy Steddon; Clifford Anderson – Jake Marchant; Myra Bruhl – Anna Quick; Helga Ten Dorp – Susanne Crosby; and Porter Milgrim – John Garland.

