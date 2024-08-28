Classic MG cars set to shine at annual South Downs Run running from West Sussex to Eastbourne
The annual event is always popular, taking drivers on a route across the South Downs that has some magnificent views over Amberley and the Arun Valley. The route meanders along the lee of the South Downs before reaching Eastbourne seafront.
The run continues to be very popular - over 220 cars are again expected this year with entries spanning the MG range from the earliest to the latest models.
The run will start from Southdown Gliding Club in Cootham and cars are to be away by 10.30am.
The drive will finish at The Western Lawns in Eastbourne, with the band, The Boulevards playing all afternoon.
The event finishes at 5pm. and the lawns are to be vacated by 6pm.
The entry fee, at £25, covers a magnetic rally plaque, route instructions, programmes, finishers’ plaques, and entertainment.
