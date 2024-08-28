Classic MG cars set to shine at annual South Downs Run running from West Sussex to Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:14 BST
More than 200 MG owners are expected to take part in the annual South Downs Run from Cootham to Eastbourne this weekend (Sunday, September 1).

The annual event is always popular, taking drivers on a route across the South Downs that has some magnificent views over Amberley and the Arun Valley. The route meanders along the lee of the South Downs before reaching Eastbourne seafront.

The run continues to be very popular - over 220 cars are again expected this year with entries spanning the MG range from the earliest to the latest models.

The run will start from Southdown Gliding Club in Cootham and cars are to be away by 10.30am.

More than 200 MG owners are expected to take part in the annual South Downs Run from Cootham to Eastbourne this weekend (Sunday, September 1). Picture: Visit Eastbourne

The drive will finish at The Western Lawns in Eastbourne, with the band, The Boulevards playing all afternoon.

The event finishes at 5pm. and the lawns are to be vacated by 6pm.

The entry fee, at £25, covers a magnetic rally plaque, route instructions, programmes, finishers’ plaques, and entertainment.

