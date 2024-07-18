Classic thriller Dangerous Obsession heads to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the pen of master thriller writer NJ Crisp comes the classic psychological thriller Dangerous Obsession at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from July 18-27, the final installment of Summer Playhouse at the Park.

The cast features Pete Ashmore, Lucy Jane Quinlan and Toby Manley, directed by Phil Stewart. Tickets are priced from £20, with selected concessions available including OVATION. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Mark Driscoll (Pete Ashmore) has it all, a beautiful home, a high-flying job and beautiful wife Sally (Lucy Jane Quinlan). But when one sunny afternoon a bookish, unassuming, disarming man John Barrett (Toby Manley) turns up at their house and invites himself in, their perfect lives are turned upside down as he threatens to reveal secrets that could change everything.

A spokesman said: “Packed with twists and turns the audience is taken along this nerve-shredding tale where nothing is ever quite as it seems. Dangerous Obsession is a psychological thriller with an intricate plot that leaves a mangled trail of revelations in its wake before the final climax.

“phil&ben productions present this edge-of-your-seat thriller full of breath-catching moments and nail-biting suspense as part of the Summer Playhouse at the Park season produced in association with Eastbourne Theatres.”

Toby Manley’s credits include lead role in Home, I’m Darling (Theatre Royal Bury St. Edmunds), title role in Richard III (Antic Disposition), One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (English Theatre Frankfurt), Measure For Measure and Blithe Spirit (Changeling Theatre), Alice's Adventures Underground (Les Enfants) 21 Breaths (Park Theatre). Lucy Jane Quinan also returns following her role in Table Manners earlier in the season.

NJ Crisp was a novelist, playwright and prolific TV dramatist responsible for – among many others – The Brothers, Colditz and Dr Finlay’s Casebook. Creative team includes design by Andy Newell, costumes Geoff Gilder, sound design Marcus Hutton and lighting Ryan Tate.

Also coming up, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound Of The Baskervilles, adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, plays Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from August 1-31.

A spokesman said: “The team behind last summer’s The Invisible Man return to the Devonshire Park this summer. The legendary Sherlock Holmes story is given a mad-cap makeover in this hilarious adaptation. Tickets are on sale now. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“When Sir Charles Baskerville is found dead on his remote estate on Dartmoor, with a look of terror still etched on his face and the paw prints of a gigantic hound beside his body, the great detective Sherlock Holmes is summoned from Baker Street, with Dr Watson in tow, to unravel the mysteries surrounding his death and investigate the curse of the Hound of the Baskervilles.”