Song sheets will be available to purchase at £2 for the Friends of Heene Cemetery event on Wednesday, July 26, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Sue Standing, chairman, said: "Bring your own chairs and refreshments for this fun evening event. If the weather should be unkind and it rains, we will have to postpone this event to another date. No tickets are required, just bring yourself and your family and friends along to enjoy another fun evening of songs."