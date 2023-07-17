NationalWorldTV
Closed Worthing cemetery to open for sing-a-long soiree

​​The closed Heene Cemetery in Worthing will be open for a sing-a-long soiree with Roly's Rogues, with no booking required.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
Roland and his Rogues have agreed to hold a sing-a-long soiree at Heene Cemetery again this year. Picture: Friends of Heene CemeteryRoland and his Rogues have agreed to hold a sing-a-long soiree at Heene Cemetery again this year. Picture: Friends of Heene Cemetery
Roland and his Rogues have agreed to hold a sing-a-long soiree at Heene Cemetery again this year. Picture: Friends of Heene Cemetery

Song sheets will be available to purchase at £2 for the Friends of Heene Cemetery event on Wednesday, July 26, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Sue Standing, chairman, said: "Bring your own chairs and refreshments for this fun evening event. If the weather should be unkind and it rains, we will have to postpone this event to another date. No tickets are required, just bring yourself and your family and friends along to enjoy another fun evening of songs."

The cemetery gates, in Manor Road, will be open at 5.30pm and close at 9pm.