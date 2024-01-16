Cobnor Activities Centre Trust Launches Innovative GCSE Easter Revision Camp: 'Revise and Thrive'

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust proudly announces the debut of their pioneering GCSE Easter Revision Camp, 'Revise and Thrive,' aimed at empowering year 11 students with a unique blend of academic enhancement and outdoor activities.

Scheduled during the Easter half-term holidays from 1st April to 5th April, 2024, 'Revise and Thrive' offers a comprehensive platform for students to bolster their academic proficiency while immersing themselves in the tranquil and scenic Chichester Harbour— one of 38 designated National Landscapes.

"This camp is more than just academic support; it's an immersive experience strategically designed to provide students with a nurturing environment that encourages both academic success and personal rejuvenation," stated Tom Collins, Chief Instructor at Cobnor Activities Centre Trust.

Academic Focus and Tech-Forward Learning: The mornings at 'Revise and Thrive' are dedicated to focused, tech-friendly revision sessions. Equipped with laptops and phones, students will access a plethora of resources to encourage self-directed learning. The schedule is crafted to enhance independent study skills, ensuring students are adeptly prepared for their GCSE exams.

Teenagers Water Rafting

Balancing Academics with Adventure: In the afternoons, students will indulge in a spectrum of exhilarating activities ranging from sailing, paddling, water rafting, climbing, archery, aeroball, and more. These activities are meticulously designed to provide a much-needed respite, allowing students to unwind, recharge, and return to their studies refreshed and invigorated.

"Our aim is to strike a balance between rigorous academic preparation and the rejuvenating effects of outdoor activities. We believe that a holistic approach to revision not only enhances academic performance but also fosters personal growth and well-being," added Caroline Fisk, Education Development Manager.

The 'Revise and Thrive' camp offers a five-day residential experience, promising an unparalleled opportunity for students to excel academically while revelling in the beauty of Chichester Harbour. For further information and registration, please visit the Cobnor Activities Centre Trust website: cobnor.com/Easter_Revision_Camp

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Darragh Morris, Marketing Co-ordinator, [email protected], 01243 572791