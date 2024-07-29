Colourful owl statues delight Chichester and Arundel visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hove artist Judith Berrill has worked on a 5’3” owl statue, clad in sumptuous robes, helmet and armour – an owl now part of a fabulously fun and colourful summer in Chichester and Arundel.

30 big and 30 small owl sculptures have now swooped in, providing a free day out for the entire family as part of Chichester and Arundel’s first large-scale outdoor art trail – all in aid of Chestnut Tree House, the children's hospice for Sussex, Brighton and south-east Hampshire caring for children and young adults aged 0-19.

The owls will remain in position until September 1. The 30 big owls have each been designed by a different artist. You’ll also have the opportunity to view the owlets, designed by local schools and youth groups as part of the project’s Little Hoot learner programme. The hope is that the owls will raise a significant amount of money, most of which will come from two events at the end. From September 13-15 there will be a farewell weekend which will gather all the owls together in Arundel where people can see them collectively – the first and only time that you can see them all together standing next to each other. Then they will be auctioned off a couple of weeks later.

It’s the 16th art trail sculpture Judith has painted: “At one point during lockdown, there was a bit of a bottleneck, and we had a hare, a lighthouse, and a pig in here. I also had an enormous ram in a workshop down the road. I couldn’t get him in the living room. His bottom wouldn’t fit through the doors!”

The Big Hoot 2024 - Minerva and Judith Berrill. Pic by Andrew Whitman

Although the sculptures have been something of an artistic departure for Judith, there are similarities with previous work. Alongside her career in HR, she has continued to paint, illustrate books and design theatre sets – a useful grounding in working at scale.

Previously, her most significant artistic project has been topographical renderings of her walks through the South Downs, pinpointing routes with personal significance. “I am a farmer’s daughter and I find the whole idea of boundaries, field edges and the patterns in landscape very interesting,” she says. “I think that interest in patterns probably comes out in some of the art trail sculptures too.”

Judith’s first Wild in Art commissions were for Snowdogs by the Sea and Snail Trail, both in Brighton. “Looking back, I remember how nervous I was doing those. I don’t just start painting them, I like to have a bit of a story.”

Judith added: “I like to do my research into where the piece is going, so for the owl I wanted to explore the Roman theme and the Minerva stone that was found in Chichester. Minerva was the goddess of art and in representations she is often accompanied by an owl.”

She has also included the crests of Chichester and Arundel as part of Minerva’s belt, and there will be tiny owls around the sculpture for children to find.