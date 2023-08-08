BREAKING
Come along to Newhaven Museum's family fun day!

Newhaven Museum are hosting a Family Fun Day on Thursday, August 10, between 11.00am and 4.00pm.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

According to Ian Everest, Newhaven Historical Society Trustee: “Apart from the normal museum displays and photographs there will be face painting, crafts, dressing up in period clothes, quiz trails and object handling. The event is free for everyone, and all children should be accompanied by an adult.”

Newhaven Historical Society, started in 1969, own and manage the Newhaven Museum at Paradise Park in Newhaven, East Sussex – within easy reach by road or public transport from Brighton and Eastbourne.

The museum houses a diverse collection of photographs and artefacts relating to local heritage and the maritime history of Newhaven and the surrounding area.

Opening hours for this year’s season are from 11.00am to 4.00pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until October 28, 2023.

Newhaven Museum is situated at Paradise Park, Avis Road, Newhaven, BN9 0DH.

