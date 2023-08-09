Come and join Squire's autumn planting masterclass

Squire’s Garden Centres is inviting customers to come along and join in an Autumn Masterclass this September, with the opportunity to create a stunning terracotta pot filled with seasonal plants, led by Squire’s plant experts.

A perfect autumn addition to the garden or front door, the terracotta pot will be filled with a choice of patio plants and a Skimmia as the focal point, as well as crocus and Tete a Tete bulbs, which will bring wonderful colour in the early spring. Advanced booking is essential - and may be completed online – as spaces are limited.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “This is a great opportunity to come along and spend some time with our plant experts, creating something bright and pleasing to take home that will bring an autumn pop of colour now and cheer in the new year.”

Event: Autumn Terracotta Pot Masterclass

Date/time: Friday, 15th September 2023; Sessions at 10am & 2pm

Venues: All Squire’s Garden Centres (excluding Chertsey).