Community Cuppa launching in Angmering to bring people together in warm and welcoming surroundings

Angmering Parish Council would like to invite Angmering residents to join its Community Cuppa events

There are two venues, operating on separate days, with complimentary tea, coffee and cake at each, as well as a range of board games, puzzles and newspapers.

The Community Cuppa launches at Angmering Community Centre, in Foxwood Avenue, on Tuesday, November 29, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Two days later, the second Community Cuppa will be held at Angmering Grange Care Home, in Roundstone Lane, on Thursday, December 1, from 10am to 12pm.

Tuesday dates going forward are December 6, 13 and 20, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and Thursday dates will be December 8, 15, and 22, from 10am to 12pm.

