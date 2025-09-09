Community invited to Eastbourne Mayor’s Harvest Festival

The Mayor of Eastbourne is welcoming people to join her for the Civic Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 5.

The service, at Emmanuel Church in Upperton Road, starts at 10.30am and everyone attending is asked to arrive and be seated by 10.15am.

Food donations for Eastbourne Foodbank will be accepted to help with a current shortage in contributions, and there will also be a collection for the Mayor’s two chosen charities of the year - Forward Facing and Eastbourne Street Pastors.

Forward Facing supports families in Sussex with children facing life-limiting conditions, disabilities, or bereavement.

Councillor Margaret Bannister Mayor of Eastbourne. Picture: Andy Butler

Eastbourne Street Pastors is a team of more than 50 volunteers who provide help to people on the streets of Eastbourne on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Mayor, Councillor Margaret Bannister, said: "I am delighted to invite everyone in Eastbourne to this year's Civic Harvest Festival. It is a wonderful opportunity to give thanks and to come together as a community to support those less fortunate.”

Following the service, people are invited to a 'bring and share' lunch.

Those unable to attend the service but who still wish to donate food items or contribute to the Mayor’s charities can drop off their donations at the Town Hall by Friday, October 3. Cheques should be made payable to ‘The Mayor of Eastbourne’s Charity’.