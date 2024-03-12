Community meditation and mindfulness in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meditation, in its various forms, has been practised for centuries and is renowned for its myriad benefits. From reducing anxiety and depression to improving concentration and emotional resilience, the advantages of incorporating meditation into one's life are well-documented. Moreover, mindfulness, the practice of being fully present in the moment without judgment, complements meditation by encouraging individuals to engage with their thoughts, feelings, and surroundings in a more mindful manner.

Considering the growing awareness of mental health issues and the need for accessible support, initiatives like Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC are emerging to address these concerns. Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing community mental health support without imposing financial burdens on its clients, particularly in these challenging economic times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the helm of Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC is Danny Girl, a seasoned practitioner and sessional instructor at East Sussex College specialising in Meditation and Mindfulness practices. With a passion for promoting mental wellbeing and a wealth of experience in guiding individuals towards inner peace, Danny Girl is committed to making meditation and mindfulness accessible to all.

Most Popular

Aoi Bara Meditation Logo

Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC offers weekly meditation classes at two convenient locations: St Leonard's on Wednesdays at Peach Self-Care Studio from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM, and Ore Village at Ore Community Centre. The Ore Village sessions include Qigong/Chi Kung from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Meditation from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and a chanting choir session from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. What's remarkable about these classes is that they operate on a donation-only basis, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder anyone from participating.

Both venues boast ample parking facilities and are fully accessible, welcoming individuals from all walks of life to come together and embark on a journey of self-discovery and mental wellbeing. Additionally, for those seeking more personalised guidance, one-to-one sessions are available in Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC's personal therapy room at Ore Community Centre.

To further facilitate accessibility, Aoi Bara Meditation and Wellness CIC maintains an online presence through its website (www.aoibarameditation.co.uk) and can be reached via email at [email protected]. This platform serves as gateway for individuals to learn more about the organisation, its offerings, and how they can embark on their own path towards mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad