Connaught Brass help round off Petworth Festival

Connaught Brass are among the performers as this year’s Petworth Festival comes to a conclusion.

They will be in Easebourne Church (St Mary’s), Midhurst at 12 midday, Saturday, July 27, with tickets available from the Petworth Festival box office – a chance to welcome back trumpeter Aaron Akugbo in the company of the four brass musicians who make up the group.

Winners of the First Prize at the inaugural Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition (2019) and the Royal Overseas League Mixed Ensemble Competition (2022), Connaught Brass offer performances which have been described as vibrant, spirited and bold. Their programme is: Robin Haigh – new commission; Antonio Vivaldi (arr Stone) – Concerto in F major; Anton Bruckner (arr Akugbo) – Christus Factus Est; Lili Boulanger (arr Foster) – Selections from Clairières Dans le Ciel; George Gershwin (arr Schutzad) – 3 Preludes: II. Andante con moto e poco rubato; and Bizet – Carmen Suite

Aaron explains: “It started all way back in 2016 when we first really came up with the group when a lot of us were members of the National Youth Orchestra together. It has gone through a few trumpeters since then but we were mainly from the National Youth Orchestra. Really the main line-up that we stuck with was from the summer of 2017. But the reason we set up the group as a group in the first place was because at music college you need a chamber ensemble so that you can do your chamber music exams. We knew that if we set up a group it would probably be for the entirety of our degree and there was just a real particular keenness amongst us.”

As Aaron says, it doesn't often happen that college groups stay together after leaving: “We just had that extra keenness in discovering how to make a group work and function together. To start with it was lots of me giving the musical direction as to what music we were playing and how we would play it. I did a lot of arrangements of music. I was actually a chorister up in Edinburgh from the age of eight to 12 and a lot of choral music of my taste was brought into the group. At first it was as if I was trying to orchestrate it all but as we've got older we've all taken on more responsibilities which has just happened naturally.”