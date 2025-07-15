Coronation Street star will help Southwick Community Centre celebrate 80th anniversary with open day

Groups that use Southwick Community Centre are getting together to celebrate its 80th anniversary with an open day – and Coronation Street star Brian Capron will be there to help them.

As the new official patron of Southwick Community Centre and The Barn Theatre, Brian will be officially opening the celebration event on Saturday, August 9, from 10am to 3pm.

Known for his role as Richard Hillman in the ITV soap, Brian is a passionate advocate for the arts, community and inclusion.

He said: "This place is more than a building – it’s a vibrant hub where stories are shared, talents are nurtured and community is built. The creative arts have always been my number-one priority, particularly so in the present climate.”

Brian Capron is the new patron of Southwick Community Centre

The centre has recently raised £28,000 to help refurbish the theatre at its heart and backstage tours will be available on the open day, 10am to 12pm, so people can see the work that goes on there.

The open day and summer fair will also include craft and market stalls, with live music from Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds.

Local clubs, societies and associations, including Southwick Camera Club, Southwick Opera, Southwick Players, Wick Theatre Company, Sussex Quilters, World Ship Society, The Southwick Society and Performing Arts School will be there, showcasing what they have to offer.

Free workshops include simple yoga and relaxation in the garden at 2.30pm, singing with Southwick Opera from 12.30pm, and drop-in print making from 10am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2.30pm. You can also book in advance at the centre office for stained glass workshops at 10am and 1pm, £5, adults only.

Food and drink will be available, along with a Pimm's bar. The café will also be serving cream teas and its famous brownies.