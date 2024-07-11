Corrie’s Wendi Peters back on the stage where she began her career

Sister Act - Wendi Peters and company. Photo Mark Senior

Wendi Peters (Coronation Street) and Landi Oshinowo lead the cast as Sister Act lights up the stage at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (until Saturday, July 13).

Landi is Deloris Van Cartier and Wendi will be Mother Superior.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent. Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

For Wendi, it’s a return to theatre – where her career began.

“I trained in musical theatre for three years and did ten years before Corrie on stage in musicals, plays and comedies – so it really is part of me. It is what I adore. It is why I wanted to be in the business in the first place. My mum used to take me to see all the big musicals when they came to Manchester and that is when I really knew that’s what I wanted to do for a career – there is nothing like the stage. There is nothing like a live audience and being part of a company so that is what always brings me back.

“Sister Act is a much-loved movie and musical, but I have to admit – I’ve never seen the movie! But I have seen the musical quite a few times. A few times at the London Palladium – I think that was 2009 – and just fell in love with the fun of it, the score and what a great time everyone was having, both cast and audience.

“Quite a few actresses now have played Mother Superior. I think, in terms of my characterisation, the nice thing is that everyone who has played Mother Superior has been so different – not just physically but within their acting and characterisation. I am going to play her American and quite stern but with a heart. And hopefully a little bit cheeky, too!”

Inevitably, she will have to be looking after herself on the road.

“Musical theatre is hard. I have done musicals over the years for a very long time and there is, sort of, a rule – not quite a rule but you do have to look after yourself both physically and mentally. Especially on tour, you’re going to be away from your loved ones. And physically – I do a lot of walking on tour. I am going to be taking the dog on tour so I will be walking the dog every day and trying not to have too many late nights. The odd glass of wine is fine, but early nights and trying to get out during the day which hopefully will keep me going throughout the tour.

“I absolutely adore the soundtrack. It is one of my go-to’s when I am feeling a bit down – you stick it on, and you can’t help smiling and feeling a bit happy. Every number is just a killer and that is the great thing about the show – it builds and builds and builds. If I had to pick one, I’d have to say The Life I Never Led which is just the most beautiful song which tells a story and is just wonderful – a wonderful piece.”

Tickets from Eastbourne Theatres.