Christian charity Horsham Matters will be holding its inaugural Charity Golf Day on Friday (June 10) at Slinfold Golf & Country Club, a course set in 165 acres of woodland and mature parkland.

The 18-hole tournament, sponsored by Hey!Broadband, is open to all with breakfast and post-golf lunch provided in the entrance fee of £60 per person.

Individual and team prizes will be awarded, and a raffle and auction will also be held.

Fundraising officer Paula Daly said that times were tough for lots of Horsham District residents. “We are seeing more and more people using the foodbank for the first time but as always the Horsham community continues to show their generosity and help to support those less fortunate than themselves.

"We are really grateful to Hey!Broadband for supporting the event which we hope will be a great way to raise funds as well as being a fun event for all who take part.”

Horsham Matters is a charity that offers the provision of essential services (food, fuel and shelter) to those that need it most – in order to make a ‘positive, long-lasting impact on people’s lives’.

The charity is run by local staff and volunteers and works with local partners including churches, government and specialist agencies to develop sustainable solutions which improve wellbeing.

Horsham Matters said it has seen a huge rise in the number of families needing support through the town’s foodbank – stating that it fed 265 children in the last month alone.

The charity said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting everyone, but for those who were already struggling, the increase in costs has pushed them into making tough choices between bills, food and heating and we expect to see more people turning to us in the months to come.”

