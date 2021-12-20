Rocky is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-211220-092312001

Could you give a rescue cat (or two) a loving new home?

These cats are currently with Cats Protection’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre and all are hoping for loving new homes.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 20th December 2021, 9:44 am

If you would like to rehome one of these felines, or one of the pairs, email the centre, in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham at [email protected] your initial query.

For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.

1.

Shadow and Oreo are currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and need a new home. They are up for adoption as a pair. SUS-211220-092345001

2.

Whiskey is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-211220-092356001

3.

Whisky is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-211220-092407001

4.

Raggy is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-211220-092323001

Hailsham
