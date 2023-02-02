The Coultershaw Heritage Site has announced the launch of a number of craft workshops throughout the spring.

The series of craft workshops will be held in The Warehouse at Coultershaw and will be delivered by expert tutors in their field.

The full spring programme at Crafts is as follows:

Monday, February 13 - Wind in the Willows, Family Craft Workshop.

During the February half term, residents are invited for spring themed craft activities inspired by the Wind in the Willows. Guests will be able to make a pop-up mole complete with tiny feather duster, create a badger mask, design a badge and more.

The workshop begins at 10.30am to 12.00pm or 1pm to 2.30pm, costing £5 per child with booking essential.

Saturday, February 18 - Knitting For Fun:

On February, the workshop will be offering guests the chance to learn to knit or improve their knitting skills, block by block. Using knitting squares to get started, the workshop will use lots of colours, natural yarns, and pattern ideas.

The activity will be from 10am to 4pm and will cost £35. The price includes tuition, all materials, and refreshments.

Saturday, March 18 - Willow Workshop:

This workshop will be an introduction to weaving with willow. Participants will then go home with two to three willow pieces.

The activity starts at 9.30am and will finish at 4.30pm costing £50. The price includes tuition, all materials, and refreshments.

Saturday, April 1 - Willow Baskets:

Guests will be invited to make a small asymmetrical willow basket with a wooden handle using traditional willow weaving techniques.