Countdown to Christmas: Worthing town centre feels festive with the help of Britain's Got Talent's Titan
Thousands turned up to the Countdown to Christmas in event in Worthing.
Crowds were able to enjoy performances from Titan the robot, teenage violinist Matthew English, compere Dave Hunt and a visit from Santa.
The event on December 1 had an independent market featuring businesses that trad in Worthing Town Centre, and was a great way to raise awareness of some of the amazing independent in Worthing if shoppers explore a bit further out of the town this Christmas.
Titan, who was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent this year, wowed the crowds with his Christmas show and certainly got the crowds screaming for more.
The event was a huge success and was funded by Worthing Businesses and organised by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative to encourage people to support local at Christmas, and all year round.