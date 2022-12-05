Edit Account-Sign Out
Countdown to Christmas: Worthing town centre feels festive with the help of Britain's Got Talent's Titan

Thousands turned up to the Countdown to Christmas in event in Worthing.

By Charlotte Harding
7 hours ago

Crowds were able to enjoy performances from Titan the robot, teenage violinist Matthew English, compere Dave Hunt and a visit from Santa.

The event on December 1 had an independent market featuring businesses that trad in Worthing Town Centre, and was a great way to raise awareness of some of the amazing independent in Worthing if shoppers explore a bit further out of the town this Christmas.

Titan, who was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent this year, wowed the crowds with his Christmas show and certainly got the crowds screaming for more.

The event was a huge success and was funded by Worthing Businesses and organised by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative to encourage people to support local at Christmas, and all year round.

Countdown to Christmas in Worthing

Britain's Got Talent's Titan

Photo: S Robards

Countdown to Christmas in Worthing. Pic S Robards SR2212031

Countdown to Christmas in Worthing.

Photo: S Robards

Countdown to Christmas in Worthing

There was lot of entertainment for the family.

Photo: S Robards

Countdown to Christmas in Worthing

Britain's Got Talent semi finalist Titan the Robot performed his with his festive show.

Photo: S Robards

