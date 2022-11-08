Browse stalls selling antique, vintage and artisan treasures, and a whole range of great British brands.

The fair brings together some of the finest in small interior businesses, scouring the countryside for unique and brilliant merchants and makers and putting them together makes for a creative and exciting shopping experience.

Visitors will find a curation of Home and Garden Brocante stands in the Market Square and an array of Artisans, Makers and Textiles in the Old library on Knock One Hundred Row.

Most Popular

The Brocante Fair in Market Square and West Street, Midhurst, West Sussex. Picture date: Saturday July 25, 2020. Photograph by Christopher Ison © 07544044177 [email protected] www.christopherison.com IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING IMAGE LICENCING FOR THIS PHOTOGRAPH: This image is supplied to the client under the terms previously agree. No sales are permitted unless expressly agreed in writing by the photographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Street, visitors will be able to find The Country Brocante Store, which, is filled with wonderful treats for the home and garden and many new gorgeous pop-up brands.

Visitors will be able to start their Christmas shopping early as there will be plenty of festive gifts on offer.