Country Brocante Winter Fair returns to Midhurst
The Country Brocante Winter Fair is back this weekend (Saturday, November 12), in Midhurst’s Market Square.
Browse stalls selling antique, vintage and artisan treasures, and a whole range of great British brands.
The fair brings together some of the finest in small interior businesses, scouring the countryside for unique and brilliant merchants and makers and putting them together makes for a creative and exciting shopping experience.
Visitors will find a curation of Home and Garden Brocante stands in the Market Square and an array of Artisans, Makers and Textiles in the Old library on Knock One Hundred Row.
In West Street, visitors will be able to find The Country Brocante Store, which, is filled with wonderful treats for the home and garden and many new gorgeous pop-up brands.
Visitors will be able to start their Christmas shopping early as there will be plenty of festive gifts on offer.
The market is free to attend and takes place on Saturday, November 12, from 10am to 4pm.