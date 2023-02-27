Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Coutlershaw Heritage Site to host Volunteer Day

Coultershaw Heritage Site near Petworth will be hosting a Volunteer Day on Sunday, March 12 from 11am to 3pm.

By Sam Pole
3 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:25pm

There will be an opportunity to meet with the heritage’s enthusiastic team of volunteers and hear about the work they do in caring for Coultershaw and the opportunities to join the team.

Guests will also be able to hear about the heritage site’s plans for the future and how you volunteers could help, including:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Tuesday premises/landscape maintenance group,

Most Popular
    Coutlershaw Heritage Site to host Volunteer Day

    • Machinery/engineering maintenance

    • Stewarding

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Custodial and research team

    • Learning (schools) and activity days

    Tuesday premises/landscape maintenance group

    • Machinery/engineering maintenance

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Stewarding

    • Custodial and research team

    • Learning (schools) and activity days

    The site will be open and the water wheel driven beam pump will be working river level permitting. There will be tea, coffee and biscuits in The Warehouse.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The heritage site will also be having a sale of surplus tools.

    To find out more: coultershaw.co.uk/

    Petworth