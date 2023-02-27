Coultershaw Heritage Site near Petworth will be hosting a Volunteer Day on Sunday, March 12 from 11am to 3pm.

There will be an opportunity to meet with the heritage’s enthusiastic team of volunteers and hear about the work they do in caring for Coultershaw and the opportunities to join the team.

Guests will also be able to hear about the heritage site’s plans for the future and how you volunteers could help, including:

• Tuesday premises/landscape maintenance group,

• Machinery/engineering maintenance

• Stewarding

• Custodial and research team

• Learning (schools) and activity days

The site will be open and the water wheel driven beam pump will be working river level permitting. There will be tea, coffee and biscuits in The Warehouse.

The heritage site will also be having a sale of surplus tools.