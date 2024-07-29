Cowdray Heritage Trust’s Maze Takeover Day culminates in Summertime Serenade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Summertime Serenade: Songs from the Forties’ take place on Saturday, August 3 from 5.45pm to 9pm at Cowdray’s Maize Maze where visitors can enjoy an evening of 1940s music as the sun sets over the beautiful sunflower fields.

The Cowdray Heritage Trust’s Maize Maze Takeover day will be rounded off with an evening of 1940s music by artist Debbie Cobbett, whose captivating voice and nostalgic melodies will take you back to days gone by.

Bring along a picnic, a warm layer or two, and settle down to enjoy this evening Summertime Serenade. Gates open at 5.45pm, with the first song sung at 6.30pm.

During the day, a Cowdray Heritage Maize Takeover day takes place where visitors can find out about the little-known story of the Land Army.

Sunset over Cowdray's Maize Maze.

Enter the maze and follow the trail which looks at ‘Farming Through the Ages’ – then stop to meet the Land Army who worked so hard to bring food to our tables both during and after the Second World War and perhaps join in a 1940s game called beetle.

There will also be a variety of have-a-go activities throughout the day, including Mock Marzipan Making and Dig for Victory Planting, Home Front food talks, and two Ready Steady Ration Cook competitions at 12pm and 2pm.

Cowdray’s Maize Maze opens on Thursday, August 1 and runs through to Monday, August 26. It is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm on Sunday to Thursdays and 10am to 8pm on Friday and Saturdays.

Adults and children are £6, and three years old and under are free. Flowers cost £5 a bunch.