Cowdray’s Maize Maze opens providing the perfect summer day out

Cowdray’s Maize Maze is open throughout August!

Located on the Cowdray Estate, the maize maze provides a delightful mix of adventure, relaxation and education making it an ideal summer destination.

This year, the maze has a theme of "Farming Through the Ages," offering a fun experience for visitors of all ages. The maze features a stamp trail, a viewing platform, and a flower-picking patch where you can pick sunflowers alongside a colourful array of wildflowers.

Situated overlooking the picturesque Lawns polo fields, where there is often a match being played, towards the majestic Cowdray Ruins with far reaching views over West Sussex, the maze not only provides entertainment but is a beautiful place to visit on a summer’s day.

Visitors enjoy Cowdray's Maize Maze.

Planted over two hectares, the maze has a horse, plough and tractor design and young maze-goers will be given a stamp sheet to complete collecting eight hidden stamps along the way. If they answer the questions correctly a stamp could be added to their sheet.

In addition to exploring the maze, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Cowdray Farm Shop Café and browse a pop-up Cowdray Lifestyle outlet​. There is also a tractor to play and plenty of toys and a piano to entertain youngsters.

The event runs from August 1 to August 26. It is open from 10am to 5pm from Sunday to Thursday, and until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are £6 per person, with free admission for children under 3 and carers. Flowers cost £5 a bunch.

Tickets are available both online and on the gate with a percentage of ticket sales going to Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2024 Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

To buy tickets and to find out more, please visit our website on: www.cowdray.co.uk/maize-maze/