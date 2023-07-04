NationalWorldTV
CPRE Sussex hosts Countryside Day Out at Knepp Estate

Explore the home of Sussex rewilding and celebrate 50 years of CPRE Sussex.
By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST
Livestock on the Knepp EstateLivestock on the Knepp Estate
Livestock on the Knepp Estate

CPRE Sussex is hosting a Countryside Day Out at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, on Saturday, 2 September.

The event is a chance to celebrate the Sussex countryside and find out more about efforts to protect and enhance it.

Visitors can enjoy a packed programme of talks and tours, meet charity volunteers and sample the delights of Knepp’s new Wilding Café and Shop.

    Tickets are £5 per adult, kids go free. Opening times are 10am to 4pm.

    Book your ticket at eventbrite.co.uk/e/cpre-sussex-countryside-day-tickets-525450826567.

