CPRE Sussex hosts Countryside Day Out at Knepp Estate

CPRE Sussex is hosting a Countryside Day Out at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, on Saturday, 2 September.
The event is a chance to celebrate the Sussex countryside and find out more about efforts to protect and enhance it.
Visitors can enjoy a packed programme of talks and tours, meet charity volunteers and sample the delights of Knepp’s new Wilding Café and Shop.
Tickets are £5 per adult, kids go free. Opening times are 10am to 4pm.
Book your ticket at eventbrite.co.uk/e/cpre-sussex-countryside-day-tickets-525450826567.