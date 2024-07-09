Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Metrobus is collaborating with Crawley Pride to bring Crawley Town its second pride roadshow this Saturday (July 13).

With special guest acts and key community trailblazers on board, including local drag queens Mary Hinge, Carmell-Toe and Anna Cult, the tour is set to be both loud and proud while celebrating the LGBT+ community ahead of Crawley`s biggest pride event on August 17 at Goffs Park.

After a successful first road show last year, this year’s journey will depart K2 Leisure Centre at 11am and will tour the town for two-and-a-half hours, stopping off along the way at Goffs Park, Crawley Bus Station and County Oak, before arriving back at K2 at 1.30pm.

The full schedule for the day is below so residents can plan to come and say hello to the team, or just give them a wave as they pass.

Crawley LGBT CIC collaborated with Metrobus last July and brought the town its first pride roadshow. Picture courtesy of Crawley LGBTQU+

11:00 Depart K2 Leisure Centre

11:05 Passing Bewbush (Bottom of Mowbray Drive)

11:07 Passing Gossops Green (Shops)

11:12 Passing Ifield (Parade)

11:20 Stopping at Goffs Park for a photo

11:25 Passing West Green (Apple Tree)

11:30 Passing Crawley Town Centre (Broadway)

11:35 Arrive Crawley Bus Station (Stop B2)

12:15 Depart Crawley Bus Station

12:28 Passing Three Bridges

12:32 Passing Maidenbower (Maidenbower Place)

12:36 Passing Pound Hill (Worth Parade)

12:42 Passing Manor Royal (Gatwick Road Central)

12:45 Passing City Place

12:55 Arrive County Oak

13:05 Depart County Oak

13:20 Passing Furnace Green (Charcoal Burner)

13:23 Passing Tilgate (Parade)

13:30 Arrive K2 Leisure Centre

On the day you will be able to track the bus here.

Ed Wills, managing director at Metrobus, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting Crawley Pride for another roadshow in town with one of our fantastic open top buses.

“It’s hugely important to us to continue supporting and working with the many, diverse communities within Crawley and the wider area of our network, and are proud to support the event again this year.”

Vincent Wootton, event manager for Crawley LGBT CIC said: “We are so incredibly proud to bring Crawley town its second Pride Road Show event. What a colourful way to bring the energy of Crawley Pride to each neighbourhood.

“Love is love, no matter how we identify. We are all human.

“On behalf of the whole team at Crawley LGBT+, I would like to thank Metrobus for collaborating with us on this event. It's a huge privilege for us to have you on board and as a key stakeholder in Crawley Pride.”