Crawley RFC Family Halloween and fireworks night: what time it starts, how much it costs
Crawley RFC’s family Halloween and fireworks night returns on Saturday, October 29.
Gates open at 6.30, with a shorter ‘Youth Fireworks’ display starting at 7.30pm, followed by the ‘Family Fireworks’ at 8.30pm.
There will also be a fairground and a haunted walk, with refreshments available from the outdoor bar and food vendors.
Adult tickets cost 8, £5 for children, and £22 for a family ticket. Children under three go free.
Most Popular
Crawley RFC is situated in Willoughby Fields Pavilion, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 7LX.