Crawley RFC Family Halloween and fireworks night: what time it starts, how much it costs

Crawley RFC’s family Halloween and fireworks night returns on Saturday, October 29.

By Megan Baker
3 hours ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 5:36pm

Gates open at 6.30, with a shorter ‘Youth Fireworks’ display starting at 7.30pm, followed by the ‘Family Fireworks’ at 8.30pm.

There will also be a fairground and a haunted walk, with refreshments available from the outdoor bar and food vendors.

Adult tickets cost 8, £5 for children, and £22 for a family ticket. Children under three go free.

    Crawley RFC’s family Halloween and fireworks night returns on Saturday, October 29. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

    Tickets are only available to buy online.

    Crawley RFC is situated in Willoughby Fields Pavilion, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 7LX.