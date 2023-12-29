Crawley schools enjoy the Glyndebourne experience
The performances were the culmination of Glyndebourne’s Singing Schools Network, an educational initiative to support singing and musical composition in schools that has been taking place this autumn in partnership with Create Music and West Sussex Music.
The participating schools from the Crawley area were Hazelwick School, Three Bridges Primary School and Northgate Primary School; and from Eastbourne: The Turing School, St Catherine’s College and Shinewater Primary School. Since September, the students have been working with composer and conductor Howard Moody and professional opera singer Jennifer Witton to create their own songs based on Haydn’s The Creation while also learning sections of the original piece. The workshops culminated in two sharing events at St John’s Church in Eastbourne and Worth Abbey in Crawley.
Lucy Perry, head of learning and engagement at Glyndebourne, said: “Glyndebourne is committed to working in partnership with local schools to support singing and musical composition in the classroom as we know the huge benefits music provides for education and wellbeing. Throughout the autumn, we’ve had the pleasure of working with schools in Eastbourne and Crawley to deliver in-school singing sessions and teacher development workshops. This work culminated in this week’s sharing events, which have provided hugely inspirational experiences for school children as they sing alongside members of the Glyndebourne Chorus and Glyndebourne Sinfonia – an unforgettable experience.
“The project is part of Glyndebourne’s autumn season, which, alongside main-stage opera and concert performances, provides opportunities for close encounters with Glyndebourne musicians both inside and outside the opera house. Along with singing workshops in schools, Glyndebourne musicians have visited local care homes to make music with the residents and invited audiences to enjoy their own chance to sing with the Glyndebourne Chorus in a participatory Messiah masterclass.”