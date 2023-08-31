BREAKING
Crawley u3a Open Afternoon: Friday 8th September

Want to find out more about Crawley u3a? Why not come to our Open Afternoon on Friday 8th September at 2.30pm at the Friary Hall, Haslett Avenue?
By Sue ParkerContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:57 BST

If you are retired or no longer working full-time, have more time on your hands and want to make new friends, then why not consider joining Crawley u3a? We are a group of adults who meet up to learn for pleasure, sharing knowledge and experiences in an informal and enjoyable way, whilst having fun at the same time.

We have a range of activities to suit everyone, with groups offering indoor and outdoor activities. If you would like to know more about us, come along to our Open Afternoon on Friday 8th September, 2.30-4.00pm, at the Friary Hall, Haslett Avenue, Crawley. There will be an opportunity to meet our Group Leaders and u3a members. You will also be able to enrol.

Alternatively, you can visit our website at Crawley u3a: Home (u3asites.org.uk)