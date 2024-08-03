Cream teas this August at Boxgrove

Each Sunday in August this summer (August 4, 11, 18 and 25) will once more see cream teas being served in the St Blaise Centre in the grounds of Boxgrove Priory between 2pm and 5pm.

As well as the traditional scones, jam and cream, a variety of cakes will also be served. There will be vegan and gluten-free scones and cakes available.

Cream teas have become an August tradition at Boxgrove, with all profits from the teas being donated to Priory funds.

Last year £1,640 was raised and it’s hoped that can be exceeded this year as the popular tradition continues this summer.

The St Blaise Centre stands in the shadow of the ruins of Boxgrove Priory and the 12th century Priory church.

It has featured as a concert venue in this year’s Festival of Chichester and a few weeks ago the St Blaise Centre itself was the venue for Priory church choir member David Bathurst’s successful rendition of all the ABBA songs from memory in one day.

Two years previously David did the same with The Beatles’ catalogue in the same venue. Both events were the happy results of months and months of hard learning.

Just over £1,000 in cash was donated on the day at David’s ABBA extravaganza, and this will be split equally between Boxgrove Priory, Sage House Dementia Hub and Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

David, who organises the cream teas, said: “The cream tea afternoons over the past few years have been hugely successful. New friendships have been made and many people have for the first time discovered the wonders of our stunning Priory church.

"I am always amazed to meet local people at the cream teas who weren’t aware the Priory existed! You will be assured of a warm welcome and a delicious very reasonably priced tea, whatever the weather.

"There is seating inside if the weather is unkind, but in good weather, guests can enjoy the lovely garden adjoining the Centre.”

There is ample parking both adjacent to the St Blaise Centre (PO18 0EE) and in the village hall car park across The Street, David added.