Creative Crawley presents Give it a Go 2024

A new season of performances, exhibitions, talks & workshops for 3 to 83 year olds in Crawley encouraging residents to dip their toe in, try something new and be themselves.
By Louise BlackwellContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT
Welcoming both local and nationally based creatives to the town with fun and accessible events for those who may not have seen anything like this before as well as those who have a career in the creative industries, the season covers bingo, podcasts and creative meet ups alongside shows and an exhibition.

Produced and curated by Creative Crawley in partnership with The Posh Club, Theatre Centre, Marlborough Productions and funded by Arts Council England, supported by Crawley Borough Council, the activity takes place online and in four other locations. Ticket prices range from free to a fiver:

Broadfield Community Centre: Astrology Bingo by Figs in Wigs; a cosmic game show for astrology lovers, bingo wingers and their sceptic friendsand the Crawley Creatives exhibition; a showcase of professional creatives in Crawley, West Sussex and Surrey & talks about how they got into their creative careers.

    The Hawth, Furnace Green: Palaver Party by Fatt Projects; A FABULOUS performance party for kids (and their grown-ups too!). Party, performance, dress up, crafting and disco.

    Theatre Centre, West Green: Crawley Creatives meet ups and workshops for local professional creatives; informal get togethers for local creatives to share ideas and meet new people.

    Online: Crawley Stories; a series of six podcast episodes made in collaboration with local teenagers and professional creatives.

    In homes: Choreographer Gillie Kleiman is working with 5 Crawley residents to create a special performance called friend that takes place in each participants’ home for their friends and family.

    Louise Blackwell, Creative Director of Creative Crawley says: ‘In these challenging times we are planning to bring some affordable sparkle and light to the dark months at the beginning of 2024. The professional artists involved in this programme offer high quality, out of the ordinary experiences and we hope the residents of Crawley and beyond will come and have a good time at these varied events.’

    Listings information

    Crawley Creatives Meet Up: Setting up and maintaining a festival with Anna Arthur from Croydonites

    Thurs Jan 18th 6pm – 8pm

    Theatre Centre, 1 Town Barn Road, West Green, RH10 7XG

    Astrology Bingo by Figs in Wigs in partnership with The Posh Club

    Thurs Jan 25th 7.30pm

    Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, RH11 9BA

    Crawley Creatives exhibition

    Weds 7th - Fri 9th Feb 1pm – 6pm

    Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, RH11 9BA

    Crawley Creatives Meet Up: Funding for independent creatives with Jamie Wyld from videoclub

    Thurs Feb 8th 6pm – 8pm

    Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, RH11 9BA

    Crawley Creatives Meet Up: How to be an independent dance artist with Gillie Kleiman

    Sat 9th March

    Theatre Centre, 1 Town Barn Road, West Green, RH10 7XG

    Palaver Party by Fatt Projects

    Sat 16th March 2.30pm

    The Hawth, Hawth Avenue Crawley RH10 6YZ

    Crawley Stories podcast available wherever you get your podcasts

    About Creative Crawley

    Creative Crawley exists to champion creative people and to create the best environment possible in Crawley for them to flourish. As a result of this we will develop the reputation of the town as a creative place beyond its boundaries.

    In these challenging and ever shifting times, we aim to create a haven of creativity in Crawley where anyone who wants to can try new things, meet new people and explore their potential through creativity.

    We will create jobs, support and upskill local people and develop the infrastructure in the town to support careers in the Creative Industries.

    Ultimately our goal is that each person in Crawley will have access to & agency in deciding what creative activities take place, each new economic development will have creativity at its heart and internationally renowned artists will live work and play in Crawley making it a place that is celebrated as a tolerant, vibrant & creative.

    www.creativecrawley.com