Creative Future launch their annual writers’ award for underrepresented writers
The Creative Future Writers’ Award is the only free to enter national competition for all underrepresented writers: those who face barriers due to mental health challenges, physical or learning disability, neurodiversity, survivors, and those from LGBTQIA+, working class and/or Black, Asian and global majority backgrounds.
The theme for this year’s award’s is ‘Reveal’. The theme is a creative prompt, not a requirement, they are looking for quality writing first and foremost. The competition is open for poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction.
Fifteen winners (5 winners in each category) will share:
- £23,000 worth of cash and development prizes
- be published in Creative Future's anthology and eBook
- read at Creative Future's showcase, part of the London Literature Festival 2024
- recieve ongoing development support from Creative Future
The 2024 judges are British poet Wayne Holloway-Smith and writer, editor and publisher Nina Mingya Powles, alongside a panel of publishing industry experts.
You have until Sunday 19 May 2024, 11.59pm to submit your poetry (up to 50 lines), fiction or creative non-fiction pieces (up to 2000 words).