Crime writer Simon Brett to open traditional village fête in Burpham

There will be free entry and free parking for the fête on Burpham Village Green on Saturday, May 21, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Vintage cars and bikes will be on display and stalls include a bottle tombola, plants, books, clothes, produce, bric-a-brac and raffles.

Most stalls will be cash only. There will also be races, crazy golf, cream teas, Pimm’s and a beer tent.

Author Simon Brett

Organiser Heather Birch said: “Our wonderful village fete brings together our community in volunteering, making, baking, raffling, racing and having a great time, for the enjoyment of young and old.

“Entry is free to everyone who wants a great day out.”

Dogs are welcome on leads.

To volunteer and for more information, email [email protected]

