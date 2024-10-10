Crowborough Christmas Cracker event in November

By Karen Wiles
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crowborough Town Council invites you to join in some festive fun at Crowborough’s popular Christmas Fair, the Christmas Cracker which will take place in the High Street on Friday 29th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Crowborough’s Christmas Cracker is a FREE event with something for everyone.

Taking place in Crowborough High Street on Friday 29th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Christmas lights will be switched-on at 6pm and we welcome the return of The Rock Choir along with the Crowborough Players, local bands and local school choirs who will all be performing at the Piazza.

Crowborough Christmas CrackerCrowborough Christmas Cracker
Crowborough Christmas Cracker

It is great to see how the Crowborough community comes together to enjoy this fabulous, family friendly start to the festive season. As well as the lights switch-on, there will be an abundance of street performers plus the entertainment on the Piazza entertaining visitors and festive stalls and food vendors lining the High Street.

Once again, the land train will be transporting children and their families for an exciting trip to visit Santa in his Grotto at the Social Club in Croft Road.

Related topics:Crowborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice