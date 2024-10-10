Crowborough Christmas Cracker event in November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crowborough Town Council invites you to join in some festive fun at Crowborough’s popular Christmas Fair, the Christmas Cracker which will take place in the High Street on Friday 29th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowborough’s Christmas Cracker is a FREE event with something for everyone.

Taking place in Crowborough High Street on Friday 29th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas lights will be switched-on at 6pm and we welcome the return of The Rock Choir along with the Crowborough Players, local bands and local school choirs who will all be performing at the Piazza.

Crowborough Christmas Cracker

It is great to see how the Crowborough community comes together to enjoy this fabulous, family friendly start to the festive season. As well as the lights switch-on, there will be an abundance of street performers plus the entertainment on the Piazza entertaining visitors and festive stalls and food vendors lining the High Street.

Once again, the land train will be transporting children and their families for an exciting trip to visit Santa in his Grotto at the Social Club in Croft Road.