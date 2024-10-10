Crowborough Christmas Cracker event in November
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crowborough’s Christmas Cracker is a FREE event with something for everyone.
Taking place in Crowborough High Street on Friday 29th November from 4.00pm to 6.30pm.
The Christmas lights will be switched-on at 6pm and we welcome the return of The Rock Choir along with the Crowborough Players, local bands and local school choirs who will all be performing at the Piazza.
It is great to see how the Crowborough community comes together to enjoy this fabulous, family friendly start to the festive season. As well as the lights switch-on, there will be an abundance of street performers plus the entertainment on the Piazza entertaining visitors and festive stalls and food vendors lining the High Street.
Once again, the land train will be transporting children and their families for an exciting trip to visit Santa in his Grotto at the Social Club in Croft Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.