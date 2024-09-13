Cult classic Blade Runner offered with live music on stage

Ridley Scott’s multi-Academy Award-nominated cult classic Blade Runner is presented live in concert for a UK tour taking in the Brighton Centre on September 23.

The 2007 final cut of Blade Runner will be presented on a vast HD screen while Vangelis’ synthesiser-led score will be performed live by The Avex Ensemble in sync with the 1982 motion picture – a brand-new way to experience the iconic film like never before (tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk).

The noir thriller sees detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) as Replicant Hunter following the escape of four Replicants from colonies who’ve returned to earth. However, his mission is complicated when he falls for Rachel (Sean Young), a Replicant based at the Tyrell Corporation.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at AEG Presents, is delighted to offer Blade Runner Live: “It’s amazing after 42 years the film and soundtrack still stand the test of time.

"This will be a truly amazing and unique way for audiences to revisit this iconic piece of cinema. The music is a Vangelis score and it’s got that 80s vibe with the synthesisers. It's got that different feel but the music is absolutely brilliant and integral to the film. The Vangelis fans come to see the film for the music and obviously it's great to see the film on a really huge screen. A lot of these films have been done with orchestras but this has got strings and synthesisers. It has got about 14 musicians which is smaller than you’d get with an orchestra but I think that makes it feel really intimate and you can completely see the musicians below the screen. They are definitely visible and it really is such a special score. All the strings are electric. They are all plugged in. And it is such a great effect.

“It is such an iconic film because of the actors. You've got Harrison Ford but also it's a Ridley Scott film and this is the final director’s cut. The film was made in 1982, a while ago but I watched it recently. I was talking to a few people about it and I thought I must watch it again. And I do think you are aware that it is an older film but it's set in the future, and also it is really enjoyable watching Harrison Ford on a very big screen. It just feels great to revisit it. And it's all been restored and there's enhanced sound.

“And as I say the music is integral to it but what the live music gives is that live element particularly when the music starts for the introduction and also when you have the music at the end. It's very visual because your eyes are drawn to the musicians. They are there below the screen and the whole point is that you can see them. And I think having the musicians visible brings the whole thing alive in a different way, that it makes the audience feel that they can participate more. You hear them laughing and you hear them cheering and there's just so much more participation at the key moments.”

Lucy has also worked on films including Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

“But those all had big orchestras whereas this is with just the 14 musicians, and that makes it feel really intimate. We have been getting really, really strong audiences all keen to revisit the film in this way.”