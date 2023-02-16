The event will be held at Petworth House on Friday February 17 between 10am and 3pm. as part of Culture Spark festivities throughout the district.
Families can help create a community landscape work of art in the grounds of Petworth House, from the wood cuttings that the gardeners gather.
This will all be captured on film, and the event is free to participate in or watch.
The event is a part of the Culture Spark celebrations in the district where events, live entertainment, and community projects will be held to celebrate the rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the district.
This year's activities started on Sunday, January 29 between 9.30am and 1pm with a Community Sand Drawing Workshop on West Wittering Beach at East Head car park from 9.30am to 1pm.
For more information, email: [email protected]