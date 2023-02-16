As part of this year’s Culture Spark in the Chichester district, Petworth House will hold an ‘Art in Nature’ day.

As part of this year’s Culture Spark in the Chichester district, Petworth House will hold an ‘Art in Nature’ day.

The event will be held at Petworth House on Friday February 17 between 10am and 3pm. as part of Culture Spark festivities throughout the district.

Families can help create a community landscape work of art in the grounds of Petworth House, from the wood cuttings that the gardeners gather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will all be captured on film, and the event is free to participate in or watch.

Most Popular

The event is a part of the Culture Spark celebrations in the district where events, live entertainment, and community projects will be held to celebrate the rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences in the district.