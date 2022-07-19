Culture Spark: Petworth hosts Lantern Trail

As part of the Chichester District’s Culture Spark, Petworth is hosting the lantern trail until July 30.

The event has been running from July 1 and will end at the end of the month.

Six galleries are exhibiting lanterns decorated by mystery celebrities and local artists, with guests in with a chance to win their chosen lantern in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund Petworth Vision’s community support projects.

The participating galleries for the trail include: Forest Gallery, Kevis House Gallery, Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, Newlands House Gallery, Ottocento and Rountree Tryon Gallery

The trail is part of a series of events for the District with many other events and activities across Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and many more.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: "Culture Spark is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate everything our cultural organisations and partnerships have to offer, and we are excited for all of the events and activities to come.”

Samantha Moore from Petworth Vision Events said: “We’ve been fortunate enough to have an amazing response from some serious artists.

"The take up from the celebrities we approached hasn’t been so good but the lanterns we have are completely unique, some of them quite exquisite but most importantly all of them are one offs. 13 are being exhibited at different galleries within Petworth.

“The starting bid is £150 and they would make a wonderful gift or would look great hanging in anyones home or used as a lamp shade.

"It is also a great opportunity for people to pop into Petworth based Galleries and see for themselves what talented artists are being exhibited.

"All the Galleries and their opening times are listed on our website https://petworthvision.com/events-and-news

“All the funds raised are going towards Petworth Vision CIC a Community Organisation that supports youth and upskilling projects within Petworth and the surrounding areas.”