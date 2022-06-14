Culture Spark: Petworth set to host Summer Lantern Trail

Petworth will be hosting the Petworth Vision Lantern Art Trail.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:34 pm
As part of the Chichester District's Culture Spark Petworth Vision will be hosting a Lantern Trail
As part of Chichester District’s Culture Spark, Petworth will host the trail from July 1 to July 30.

Six galleries will be exhibiting lanterns decorated by mystery celebrities and local artists, with guests in with a chance to win their chosen lantern in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund Petworth Vision’s community support projects.

The participating galleries for the trail include: Forest Gallery, Kevis House Gallery, Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, Newlands House Gallery, Ottocento and Rountree Tryon Gallery

The trail is part of a series of events for the District with many other events and activities across Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and many more.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: "Culture Spark is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate everything our cultural organisations and partnerships have to offer, and we are excited for all of the events and activities to come.”