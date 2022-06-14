Culture Spark: Petworth set to host Summer Lantern Trail

As part of the Chichester District's Culture Spark Petworth Vision will be hosting a Lantern Trail

As part of Chichester District’s Culture Spark, Petworth will host the trail from July 1 to July 30.

Six galleries will be exhibiting lanterns decorated by mystery celebrities and local artists, with guests in with a chance to win their chosen lantern in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund Petworth Vision’s community support projects.

The participating galleries for the trail include: Forest Gallery, Kevis House Gallery, Moncrieff-Bray Gallery, Newlands House Gallery, Ottocento and Rountree Tryon Gallery

The trail is part of a series of events for the District with many other events and activities across Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and many more.