Dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard offer stage musicals celebration​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With The Stars, Love Island) are joined by a cast of West End performers for Come What May.

The show, heading to Theatre Royal Brighton on October 7 and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 9, comes with the promise of a night of pure entertainment which will transport you to the dazzling world of the Moulin Rouge. The show features favourite hits from the iconic movie-musical including Come What May, Your Song, and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, plus timeless hits from other modern movie musicals.

AJ said: “This has been so interesting. There are many tours out there and so many options to watch and enjoy shows but this is an opportunity to perform on tour something with real history, the ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge, something you know that just already is setting a certain standard. You know the level it's going to be and really for us as dancers it's like adding a fourth or fifth dimension to what is already on your back. You listen to the music and you get the feeling that you want to move but for us dancers we have to put it into a story and bring the whole thing alive with the orchestra and the piano and the singers and everything.”

Join the children of the revolution and be swept away by the sultry, mysterious atmosphere of Paris. From the sexy and disreputable underbelly of the city to the glamour and glitz of the Moulin Rouge, you'll be transported back in time to a place of dreams, adventure, and love. There is an overall choreographer but AJ and Curtis get to choreograph all their routines, from solos through to the big shiny groups: “I would say that the story is more driven by the characters on stage. There is the banter with the host and there's definitely a story in there.

“We are up and running already. We opened on September 19 and we go through to October 24 and it has been fantastic, standing ovations at the end of the night. And to see so many people coming back into the venues is just great. You can't believe it. If you are on live TV you know that there are millions of people out there watching but it's basically ‘Look at this camera’ and ‘Look at that camera’, and the fact is that nothing can actually be the same as actually being in a theatre. I think you have to work harder but in the theatre you get the energy thrown back at you from the audience and you can judge from the audience what's going on.” Part of the fun for the audience will be seeing the differences between the two brothers: “As a dancer I'm quite OCD in my mentality. I like things to be the same. I can perform whether there's nobody in the room or whether there's everybody in the room but my brother absolutely loves a full audience and he enjoys that spark that you get and that's great. You want yin and yang. If we were exactly the same, we wouldn't have the same energy and we know what works well between us and what we can do.”