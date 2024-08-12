Daria Kulesh is Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club guest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club has another special guest night coming up on Wednesday, August 21 when it welcomes Daria Kulesh who has been described by Mike Harding as “one of the finest voices and one of the most intriguing and interesting songwriters on the present folk scene.”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Daria has toured extensively in the UK and Europe, sharing stories and songs that are deeply personal but feel universal and timeless. Every performance is an emotional, compelling and uplifting experience, leaving the audiences completely spellbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her debut release Eternal Child was described as phenomenal, her second album Long Lost Home has enjoyed rave reviews and multiple awards, including LCM Album of the Year, her third offering Earthly Delights was named ‘one of the year's finest albums’ by Folk Radio UK, and her latest studio release EVE is ‘a terrific collection from the heart that reminds what a singular talent she is’, according to FATEA Magazine.

“Born in Russia but based in the UK for the last 15 years, she fearlessly explores her heritage and turbulent family history in Ingushetia (North Caucasus) with songs that ‘aren't just sung, but lived’ (FATEA).”

Daria Kulesh (contributed pic)

She was nominated for Soloist of the Year, Best Album, Best Duo at the Folking Awards and also shortlisted for Best Solo Artist (Female) at the GSMC Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick added: “The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH, the town’s oldest pub serving traditional Harvey’s handpump and gravity real ales, and good food.”

Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, finish 10.30pm.

“On guest nights some floor spots will be available. Singers and musicians all welcome.

"Please arrive early or advise in advance. Everybody is welcome and we present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians. Admission is half price for students and under-21s.

"There is no charge for floor singers on open stage nights.”