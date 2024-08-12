Daria Kulesh is Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club guest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Club spokesman Nick Cant said: “Daria has toured extensively in the UK and Europe, sharing stories and songs that are deeply personal but feel universal and timeless. Every performance is an emotional, compelling and uplifting experience, leaving the audiences completely spellbound.
“Her debut release Eternal Child was described as phenomenal, her second album Long Lost Home has enjoyed rave reviews and multiple awards, including LCM Album of the Year, her third offering Earthly Delights was named ‘one of the year's finest albums’ by Folk Radio UK, and her latest studio release EVE is ‘a terrific collection from the heart that reminds what a singular talent she is’, according to FATEA Magazine.
“Born in Russia but based in the UK for the last 15 years, she fearlessly explores her heritage and turbulent family history in Ingushetia (North Caucasus) with songs that ‘aren't just sung, but lived’ (FATEA).”
She was nominated for Soloist of the Year, Best Album, Best Duo at the Folking Awards and also shortlisted for Best Solo Artist (Female) at the GSMC Music Awards.
Nick added: “The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH, the town’s oldest pub serving traditional Harvey’s handpump and gravity real ales, and good food.”
Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, finish 10.30pm.
“On guest nights some floor spots will be available. Singers and musicians all welcome.
"Please arrive early or advise in advance. Everybody is welcome and we present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians. Admission is half price for students and under-21s.
"There is no charge for floor singers on open stage nights.”