Date announced for annual Eastbourne Classic Bus Running Day

The date has been announced for the annual Eastbourne Classic Bus Running Day.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2024, 17:40 BST
The event, which is a showcase of classic buses, is set to take place on Sunday, July 2 at Eastbourne train station.

The event will be a festival of classic buses and will feature free services operated by vintage buses from Eastbourne Station serving a number of local destinations, free open top vintage bus service to the Top of Beachy Head and Birling Gap as well as sales stands at Eastbourne station selling memorabilia.

Around 15 to 20 buses will be operating and the services will be free to all passengers, however we do encourage you to buy a programme for the event to cover costs.

All buses will start from the car park adjoining Eastbourne Station between 10am and 5pm.

Programmes giving times of all services and details of the historic vehicles are available for £10 at the event.

