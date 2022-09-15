Date set for Milland bonfire and fireworks night

The date has been set for Milland’s upcoming bonfire and fireworks night.

Milland’s Bonfire and Fireworks evening will return on Saturday, November 5.

Planning is still in the early stages and Milland Parish Council will be keeping the same format as previous years.

Gates will open from 6pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm, once all of the necessary safety checks have been completed.

Visitors will be able to but tickets on the gate or in advance (from October 17) from Milland stores or the Rising Sun to beat the queues on the night.

Ticket prices are £3 for children aged 6 to 16 and £5 for adults.

A family ticket costs £15 and admits two adults and up to three children and there is no charge for children aged five or under.