Barnham: “Barnham Fireworks Night” which will take place on November 5 from 5pm till 9pm at Murrells Field next to Barnham village hall on Yapton Road. There will be a range of food and drink, a funfair, children’s entertainer, face painting and an outstanding, award winning fireworks display. Also on the night we have a live DJ to fill the dance floor with tunes and keep the event atmosphere going. Tickets cost £5.50 for adults, Adults and children aged 12 and older and £2.50 for under 12s. Family tickets cost £16.00

Bognor Regis: The annual fireworks night is back at Bognor Regis FC in Nyewood Lane on October 28. The gates open at 5.30pm and the fireworks begin at 7.30pm. There will also be arena events, a children’s funfair and hot food and drinks available – people can even strut their stuff at a disco. Entry costs £6 per person with children under five are free.

Bognor Regis: St Mary’s School is hosting a family firework display on November 12. Featuring fireworks, refreshment, mulled wine, DJ with fun lights and music and family games the field will be open from 4.30pm and the fireworks will start at 5.30pm. Tickets can be bought online and cost £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and £24 for a family ticket.

Fishbourne: The popular firework night is taking place on November 4 at the Fishbourne Centre. There will be a funfair, BBQ and bar from 5.30pm with the bonfire lit at 7pm and the fireworks at 8pm. Entry by donations to help pay for the cost of new play equipment – suggested donation £5 per adult and £15 per family.

Fontwell: The Fontwell Park event on November 6 has a theme of Wizards and Witches so grab your broomsticks, dust off your pointy hat and cloak and join the racecourse for this fabulous, family event. As well as tasty and warming food and drink, and fairground rides the highlight is of course the spectacular Firework Display of epic proportions - all to a great soundtrack! Gates open at 5.30pm, and the fireworks start at 8pm. Advance tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children aged from four to 12 and those under the age of four enter for free. Family tickets cost £20.

Heyshott: Heyshott Bonfire will take place on November 5. There will be a torchlit procession and refreshments on sale. The suggested minimum donation is £5 an adult with children going free (cash only).

Midhurst: Midhurst Rother College parents fireworks event takes place on November 4. The fundraiser in the sports field features a spectacular Pyromusical Fireworks display, food trucks and a licensed bar. Doors open at 6pm. Advance tickets at MRC Reception and The Upholsterer on North Street costing £7 for adults, £3.50 for children and £16 for a family ticket.

Milland: The Milland Bonfire and Fireworks Party will return to Milland on November 5. Gates open at 6pm on the Recreation Ground, Iping Road, Milland. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the firework display starts at about 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available on the gate but you can gain fast track entry by buying them in advance from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun at £5 per adult, £3 for children under 16 and under six get in for free. Discounted family tickets are £15.