Delighted to be back in Dickens in Chichester's Oliver!

Katy Secombe is delighted to be back in Dickens in Chichester – where she also appeared in another Dickens back in 1993 with her father Harry.

In 1993, it was the landmark production of Pickwick. This time the big summer musical is Oliver! (Monday, July 8-Saturday, September 7). In between times, Katy was at the CFT in 2008 as Mrs Paroo in The Music Man.

“Pickwick was amazing,” Katy recalls. “I was still almost a child and it was just a very long summer full of lots of laughs and lots of larking about as a group. It was Patrick Garland directing and there was dad in it and there was Roy Castle and we just had such a lovely time. I left drama school in 92 and I had done a bit of rep but it was my first big musical. It was a real learning curve. I'd never done a big-scale musical before but Patrick was lovely as our director.

“And I'd never worked with dad before and that came as a bit of a shock. I wasn't intending that we should but then this musical came up and being a younger character actor it was just right for me. I was ensemble and I covered a couple of roles and it was just wonderful to watch dad. I never thought ‘This is Harry Secombe!’ because he was just so down to earth.

"It was just wonderful to watch his talent and his professionalism and the way he worked. What he had was just effortless ease. I teach a lot and I always say to my students that they have to aim for that effortless ease that he had. It's a skill to make it look so easy whereas in fact you have to work really hard but I think he just had that experience and he had that ability. He was just fabulous.”

And now the Dickens legacy continues. As Katy says, her dad Harry was Mr Bumble in the film Oliver! Now in this production, she is playing Widow Corney, Mr Bumble’s wife.

“Peggie Mount played her in the film, and she was one of my heroines in films. She was a great character actress and she was headlining which was quite something as a woman in the 50s and 60s.”

As for Widow Corney: “She runs the workhouse and she is one above the matron and she is really not very nice. And the not nice parts are the best ones to play!

"She's basically very unkind to the children in the workhouse but has a kind of double life. She's like Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter in that she has a little parlour and she loves kittens but she is really so horrible. She is idiotic and she is pompous and I think she's heavily defeated by life and probably highly sexed as well. She has always struggled to be where she is and she's having to marry Mr Bumble to keep on hanging on!”

As for the show: “It is just wonderful, isn't it, and all the songs are fantastic.

"As we keep on saying, it is banger after banger but also as (producer) Cameron (Mackintosh) has said the point is that it appeals to all sorts of different generations.

"You've got the grandparents and the grandchildren and all the levels of family in between. It's one of those shows that everybody feels a connection to.”

Tickets for Oliver! are available from Chichester Festival Theatre.