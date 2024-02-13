Denise Van Outen to host Brighton i360 Discoliscious roller disco as she celebrates big birthday!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Denise and Jemma started the Discoliscious Event Brand in July 2023, where they host the ultimate parties at various venues across the UK.

This inclusive party will see DJ sets from Denise, Jemma and DJ Zander, as well as live funky Saxophone tunes by Jam Saxx.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the party, Denise says: “We’re so excited to be bringing Discoliscious roller disco to Brighton. I’ve got family in the city, and I used to live in Hove, so I know how much fun the locals are - and it’s even better that it’s my birthday weekend. This will also be the first roller-disco we have hosted so it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to get my roller-skates on and hit the decks!”

Most Popular

Jemma and Denise are to host the i360 roller disco.

Denise van Outen is an actress, TV presenter, singer, and dancer. Denise is best known for presenting The Big Breakfast morning show in the 90s, playing Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, both in the West End and on Broadway; finishing as a runner-up in the tenth series of the BBC One dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, and currently appearing in the celebrity version of the TV show, Celebrity Gogglebox.

The roller rink is located on the iconic Brighton Seafront inside the gates of Brighton i360. The rink opened its doors in August 2023 marking an exciting new chapter for the city's entertainment scene.

Simon Haffenden, Head of Operations at Brighton i360 says: “Unveiling the roller rink last summer was an exhilarating move for the attraction, and this event will be the first official roller disco we have held at the site. We're beyond thrilled to have Denise and Jemma, the dynamic duo behind the sensational Discoliscious brand, to headline this extraordinary event. And to top it all off, it's Denise's birthday! The party will be nothing short of spectacular, I am sure!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available via https://www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/discoliscious-brighton